Local Coyote jumps 4-foot fence to attack dog in South Shore backyard The incident comes roughly a month after Cohasset police issued a warning about coyote attacks in the area.

Coyote activity continues to threaten the lives of small pets around Greater Boston.

In Cohasset, one dachshund is reportedly lucky to be alive after she was attacked Thursday morning shortly after 8 a.m., according to NBC 10 Boston.

Amy Martin told NBC that she rushed home after her boyfriend called her at work, alerting her that a coyote had leaped over a four-foot fence and attacked her 14-pound dog, “Tsuki,” while he had been watching her in the yard.

The coyote dropped the dog before escaping back over the fence, leaving Tsuki bleeding, NBC reported.

Martin told the news outlet that she and her boyfriend took the dog to the emergency vet, noting, “She had some pretty big holes in her – and she wasn’t bleeding any more thankfully – but she’s pretty tiny so, it was very concerning that it happened in our backyard in the middle of the morning.”

Advertisement:

The incident comes roughly a month after Cohasset police issued a warning about coyote attacks happening in the area, particularly during the early morning hours.

In August, other coyote attacks on dogs were reported in Wayland, Sudbury, and Concord.

To learn more about coyotes and precautions to protect pets, watch the video below, which was shared in November 2021 by Natural Resources Officer Josh Kimball, who handles animal service calls in Cohasset and Norwell:

Also, watch a clip of Martin’s interview with NBC below: