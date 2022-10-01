Hurricane Ian rescue cats ready for local adoption

Newsletter Signup
Several cats that were rescued from Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian are ready for adoption, shelter officials said Friday.
The MSPCA-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter (NEAS) in Salem rescued the 42 homeless cats from shelters in Tampa and Ft. Meyers before Hurricane Ian hit Florida earlier this week. The cats were flown to Worcester Regional Airport, arriving on Tuesday morning and then undergoing quarantine and screening protocols.
Now, the MSPCA says the cats are “settling in and being showered with TLC” while staffers prep them for adoption.
“There are plenty of characters in the bunch, including Lunar, a four-year-old tabby cat with one eye and Misty, a pregnant one-year-old domestic shorthair cat,” the MSPCA said in a statement.
The cats range in age from 2 months to 13 years old.
Some of the cats in Salem and Boston will be available for adoption this weekend. The other cats will likely be available next week—except for Misty, who will stay in foster care until her kittens are old enough to be adopted.
Those interested in becoming adopters should visit mspca.org/adopt and adopt.northeastanimalshelter.org for details and updates. Anyone interested in donating toward the care of the cats can do so at mspca.org/ian.
As hurricane recovery efforts get underway in Florida, the MSPCA said animal rescue officials are planning another rescue and transport of animals in need.
“The organizations are monitoring developments in Florida closely with heavy hearts while planning and plotting the next opportunity to bring more pets to safety in Massachusetts,” an MSPCA spokesman said.
