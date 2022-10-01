Local Mass. SNAP benefits will increase starting this month Baker’s office adjusted the food benefits to keep up with the annual cost of living.

More than half a million Massachusetts households that receive food assistance will get a boost starting this month to keep up with high inflation.

Gov. Charlie Baker’s office announced that 550,000 households participating in the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will see an increase starting in their October 2022 benefits. Those receiving SNAP benefits, formerly known as food stamps, will get a 12 percent increase, with households seeing an average monthly boost of $25 to $30.

The federal government adjusts SNAP benefit amounts yearly to keep up with inflation.

Baker’s office says this recent increase reflects Massachusetts residents’ cost of living and fights hunger and food insecurity across the state.

“SNAP is a critical tool in providing individuals and families with the financial power to buy food that meets their households’ cultural and nutritional needs. It also plays an important role as an economic stabilizer, providing an influx of federal dollars into the state’s economy, supporting our grocery stores, corner stores, local farms, and other food retailers,” Department of Transitional Assistance Acting Commissioner Mary Sheehan said in a press release. “The increase in monthly SNAP benefit amounts will support the vital food security of many low-income households across the commonwealth and the communities in which they live, learn, and work.”

Utility costs for Massachusetts households also influence SNAP benefits. Over the summer, the state got approval from the federal government to adjust heating costs used to determine the new benefit amount, reflecting the regional rise in utility bills.

The administration says it will also continue SNAP Emergency Allotments and free school meals for all Massachusetts students this year.