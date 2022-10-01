Local Police investigate fatal crash involving pedestrian, cars on I-93 in Dorchester All southbound lanes were closed early Saturday morning for the crash investigation and reconstruction.

Massachusetts State Police are investigating a crash on Interstate 93 southbound in Dorchester that resulted in the death of a pedestrian and sent others to the hospital with serious injuries, according to a statement.

Police said the deceased victim, an adult male, was struck by a vehicle as he was walking on I-93 between Exits 12 and 13 at approximately 2:30 a.m.

The victim was walking on the highway after his own vehicle struck the guardrail and apparently became disabled, according to the statement.

Police said he died at the scene of the crash.

The vehicle that struck the pedestrian, which contained two occupants, stopped after hitting him, according to the statement.

Police said while that vehicle was stationary, it was struck by another southbound vehicle.

The two occupants of the stopped vehicle were seriously injured and taken to a Boston hospital, according to the statement.

The driver of the last vehicle involved, the one that hit the stationary vehicle, was arrested for operating under the influence, police said.

All southbound lanes were closed early Saturday morning for the crash investigation and reconstruction. Police said some northbound lanes may have to temporarily close to accommodate an evidentiary search related to the crash.

The investigation is being conducted by Troop H of the Massachusetts State Police, the state police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, the state police Crime Scene Services Section, the state police K9 Unit, and the State Police Detective Unit for Suffolk County.

No further information was released.