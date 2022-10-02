Local Arroyo advocates call for his reinstatement during important redistricting process After being stripped of his leadership positions on the City Council, Arroyo advocates for a new district map of Boston and finds supporters. Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo speaks to media outside Suffolk Superior Court in Boston after his hearing request. David L Ryan/Globe Staff

Supporters of Councilor Ricardo Arroyo called for his reinstatement to the redistricting committee during a Boston City Council meeting Thursday.

Arroyo was formerly the chair of the committee that redraws the boundaries of council districts to roughly equalize the population in each once a decade.

Supporters from a number of organizations such as MassVOTE, the New Democratic Coalition, the Massachusetts Voter Table, and the Boston chapter of the NAACP criticized Council President Ed Flynn’s decision to trip Arroyo of his status as chair, according to reporting by The Boston Globe.

Arroyo’s campaign for Suffolk district attorney ended when two investigations into him involving sexual assault allegations resurfaced from 2005 and 2007, as originally reported by The Boston Globe. Arroyo was also stripped of leadership posts as a city councilor as well as his title as vice president.

He has denied any wrongdoing and has not been charged with a crime.

As new maps of Boston districts are proposed, racial concerns are being raised.

Kevin Peterson, head of the New Democracy Coalition, said he questioned whether Arroyo’s removal will “jeopardize a just redistricting process on behalf of Black people in Boston.”

Arroyo proposed a new map of the Boston districts, saying it “unites more neighborhoods” according to reporting by GBH. This redistricting plan would make most of the South End and Chinatown into a single 2nd district represented by Flynn as opposed to its disparate state at the moment.

This map also combines most of the area around Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard into one district, which has been suggested to increase accountability for improving the city’s struggle to manage homelessness, addiction, and mental health crises in that area.

“Removing me from my chairmanships was inappropriate and unjust. There were never grounds to do so. Reinstatement is the just and the appropriate remedy and I hope Councilor Flynn does so,” Arroyo said in a statement reported by The Boston Globe Thursday.

Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson has also proposed a redistricting map.

The deadline to redistrict Boston is Nov. 7.