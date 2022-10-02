Local Mark Wahlberg’s childhood home damaged in Dorchester fire 15 people were displaced and three other homes were damaged in the blaze.

The Dorchester home where Mark and Donnie Wahlberg’s family once lived was damaged by fire Sunday.

The six-alarm blaze started in one Dorchester triple-decker and spread to three others, the Boston Fire Department said.

The department tweeted just before 10:30 a.m. that they were fighting a fire that started in the back of a three-family home building, but that heavy winds pushed the fire to three other nearby homes, leading them to call six alarms.

120+ firefighters, 1000s+ feet of fire hose, 2ff & 1civilian w/minor injuries, 2million+ in damages, companies have started clearing out for detail crews & BFD-FIU, ⁦@RedCrossMA⁩ & ⁦@Boston_ONS⁩ here to assist 15 residents displaced. Hard work, rest up, ready again pic.twitter.com/Z0wKRq0P2x — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 2, 2022

At 10:30 a.m., the fire in the original building burned through the back porches and then through the entire building, the department said.

Just a few minutes later, the department said they were chasing the fire onto the fourth floor and rooves of homes on Peverell Street and Cushion Avenue.

Advertisement:

One of the homes involved in the fire was 25 Peverell Street, where the Wahlberg family used to live. Mark Wahlberg recorded a video while standing outside the home during the production of his Netflix movie “Wonderland” in 2018 and 2019.

At 10:45 a.m., crews were still battling the fire at several homes, and used a drone to help them find and knock down the heaviest fire.

Over 120 firefighters worked to quell the flames Sunday morning, the department said. Two firefighters and one civilian suffered minor injuries.

Boston Fire Department spokesperson Brian Alkins said 15 people were displaced by the fire, with an estimated $2 million in damages.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.