I-95 north SUV crash causes serious injuries in Foxborough

A single-car, rollover crash in Foxborough early Sunday morning resulted in at least six injuries, two of which are life-threatening, according to police.

Police responded around 3:20 a.m. to the crash off Interstate 95 in Foxborough. The car was a Ford Expedition, according to a statement from Massachusetts State Police.

Police posted updates about the incident on Twitter. One Tweet, posted around 8 a.m. Sunday, said all victims involved in the crash are at area hospitals, but two people remain in critical condition.

While the segment of I-95 where the incident occurred was briefly closed, state police tweeted that all lanes were reopened at 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

The investigation is ongoing.