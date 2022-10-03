Local 780 COVID-19 vaccines administered during Boston clinic “Thank you to everyone who came out to protect themselves and their community.” A healthcare worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at Boston Medical Center in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S. Adam Glanzman/Bloomberg

The Boston Public Health Commission administered 780 COVID-19 vaccines and boosters over the weekend at a clinic aimed at increasing vaccination rates among younger city residents.

The Saturday event at White Stadium was the second such clinic held by the city in recent weeks where public health officials have offered $75 gift cards to those who show up and get vaccinated against coronavirus. An event at the stadium on Sept. 17 drew more than 600 people, higher turnout than anticipated.

But Saturday’s seven-hour event, it appears, topped that number.

“Thank you to everyone who came out to protect themselves and their community,” the public health commission said in a statement Saturday. “This is a great day for our city that will go a long way for improving public health outcomes and equity.”

We administered 780 COVID-19 vaccines and boosters today at White Stadium! Thank you to everyone who came out to protect themselves and their community. This is a great day for our city that will go a long way for improving public health outcomes and equity. — Boston Public Health (@HealthyBoston) October 1, 2022

Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, the city’s commissioner of public health, cheered the event and its turnout.

“Let’s do it again soon,” she wrote.

The public health commission warned city residents last week to take precautions against COVID-19 since a spike in wastewater data indicates Boston is seeing high levels of community spread, not seen since May.

“Boston’s COVID-19 metrics have risen steadily over the past few weeks as people began to spend more time indoors and students, including college students, returned to school,” the commission said Thursday. “Boston will likely see similarly elevated rates of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the coming weeks, data which often lags behind wastewater.”

Getting vaccinated, staying up-to-date on boosters, and wearing masks indoors continue to be the best measures for protecting against COVID-19, the commission urged residents.

“Based on the current trends, BPHC continues to recommend masking indoors to lower the risk of COVID-19,” the commission said. “With flu season on the horizon, taking proper mitigation and prevention measures to avoid severe infection can reduce the strain on our health care system, especially our emergency care infrastructure.”

As of Sept. 12, 531,181 individuals in Boston have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, about 78.2 percent of the city’s population.