Local Body of missing kayaker found in Chelmsford lake, police say The body was found after a three-hour search.

Chelmsford police and firefighters found a body Monday afternoon in Freeman Lake that authorities believe is that of a missing kayaker.

The body was found in about 13 feet of water around 3:30 p.m., police said. It is now in the custody of the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner which will make a positive identification and determine the manner and cause of death.

The Chelmsford Police Department said in a news release Monday that they were contacted about a man boating on the lake who was in distress at 12:22 p.m.

The department said police and firefighters responded immediately and found a kayak but not the boater.

Police and firefighters then began an intensive search of the area where the man was last seen with the help of the State Police, Environmental Police, drones, sonar, and state and local teams, the department said.

BREAKING: Police tell me they recovered a man’s body from this lake in Chelmsford after he was reported missing from his boat just after noon today. Search just ended. Gathering details for @boston25 at 5 & 6 pic.twitter.com/tESBxj9Zqz — Litsa Pappas (@LitsaPappas) October 3, 2022

The Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office is investigating the death, but it is unclear if authorities suspect foul play. The name of the kayaker also hasn’t been released yet.

The DA’s Office was not immediately available for comment Monday evening.