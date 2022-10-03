Local Cambridge police investigating shooting near Central Square that injured 1 Police said a 34-year-old man was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Cambridge police are investigating an early morning shooting near Central Square that left one person injured on Monday.

Police said they received reports of gunshots in the area of the square around 1:31 a.m. and officers located three shell casings near 731 Massachusetts Ave. The one known victim of the shooting so far, a 34-year-old Cambridge man, was found on nearby School Street by officers. He was initially treated at the scene and then taken to a local hospital for continued treatment of his injuries, which were not life-threatening.

There have been no arrests, according to police.

“Detectives are attempting to speak further with the victim to learn more about this incident,” police said. “Anyone with any information related to this incident is strongly encouraged to call Cambridge Police at 617-349-3300.”

Information can be provided anonymously by calling 617-349-3370 and leaving a message, by texting 847411 (begin your text with TIP650 and then type your message), or submitting through the Cambridge Police MyPD app.