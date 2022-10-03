Local 17-year-old Franklin Park Zoo tiger experiencing ‘serious health issues’ Anala, a 17-year-old Bengal mix tiger, is undergoing kidney failure. Anala was brought to the Franklin Park Zoo in 2006. Zoo New England

A tiger at the Franklin Park Zoo is facing kidney failure, zoo staff announced Wednesday.

Anala, a 17-year-old Bengal mix tiger, has been lethargic and uninterested in going to her outdoor habitat where guests can see her, zoo staff said in a statement. The tiger’s kidney values have substantially worsened since her last exam in May, and a kidney biopsy revealed that she is in “chronic and irreversible” kidney failure.

Zoo staff attributes Anala’s health to her age — the life expectancy for a tiger in captivity is around 20 years.

“Up until recently, Anala was in very good health. We’re saddened to share the news about her current health issues,” Dr. Chris Bonar, Zoo New England Senior Veterinarian said in a statement. “We are monitoring her closely, making sure that she is comfortable and doing everything we can to ensure that she continues to enjoy a good quality of life for as long as she can.”

As cubs, Anala and another tiger were rescued by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service from a wildlife sanctuary that was attempting to illegally sell them. They were brought to the Franklin Park Zoo in 2006. It marked the first time tigers were exhibited at the zoo in 30 years.