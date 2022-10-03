Local 23-year-old Somerville man dies from injuries sustained in I-95 Foxborough crash Five other young men were seriously injured in the rollover crash.

A 23-year-old Somerville man has died following a Sunday morning rollover crash on I-95 in Foxborough that left five other people injured.

State police said Monday that Henry Augustin, who was taken to Boston Medical Center, had succumbed to the injuries he sustained in the crash.

Augustin and five other men were in a 2009 Ford Expedition when it rolled over multiple times in the northbound lanes of the interstate, north of Exit 13, just after 3:20 a.m. on Sunday. All six of the men were ejected from the vehicle, according to police.

A 22-year-old Tewksbury man, believed to have been the driver, was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital.

Advertisement:

Meanwhile, a 28-year-old Everett man, a 23-year-old Everett man, and a 23-year-old Somerville man were taken to Boston Medical Center with serious injuries. A 23-year-old Peabody man was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital with serious injuries.

According to police, the group was on their way back from a Providence nightclub when the driver lost control of the vehicle for reasons that are still under investigation.

Police said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.