Local How you get on the commuter rail at North Station just changed. Here’s what to know. Riders now have to tap, scan, or swipe their tickets to enter and exit the station. A rider exits the new North Station fare gates. MBTA



New electronic fare gates became active Saturday at North Station in an effort to improve the MBTA commuter rail’s fare collection.

With this change, riders now have to tap, scan, or swipe their tickets to enter and exit the station. They will still have to show their tickets to conductors on board, but there will be no more platform-door ticket checks.

“The new gate system will let us better integrate the Commuter Rail’s network and ticketing system with those of the T’s other transit modes,” said the MBTA.

There are 30 gates around the North Station concourse now, including nine wider, accessible gates. Fare gates will also be installed at South and Back Bay stations.

Commuter Rail Fare gates are officially active at North Station. Riders will need a ticket or pass to enter AND exit the concourse through the gates.



For information on using the gates and tickets & passes accepted visit https://t.co/CRseEMTNSG pic.twitter.com/hVp30MMf4O — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) October 3, 2022