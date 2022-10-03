Owl rescued from middle school soccer net in Southborough

Newsletter Signup
An owl was freed from a Southborough soccer net Sunday.
Officers Keith Nichols and Jake Woodford cut the bird out of a net at the Trottier Middle School soccer fields, the Southborough Police Department said in a Facebook post.
The owl was unharmed, and was able to fly away shortly after it was disentangled.
“We’re happy to report that he was able to take off in flight on his own after the rescue,” the department wrote.
See the full post with additional pictures of the rescue below.
