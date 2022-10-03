Local Police identify 26-year-old man shot and killed in Roxbury Hanser Abraham Moreta-Gonzalez was shot on Shawmut Avenue across the street from Ramsay Park.

The Boston Police Department has identified a 26-year-old man as the victim of a fatal shooting in Roxbury Sept. 30.

Hanser Abraham Moreta-Gonzalez was shot on Shawmut Avenue shortly after 6 p.m., police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

No arrests have been made in this case, but an investigation is actively underway. Police encouraged anyone with information to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).