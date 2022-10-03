Local Woman charged with drunk driving after crashing car into Saugus restaurant It's not the first time a car has crashed into that particular Boston Market, located on Route 1 in Saugus. Massachusetts State Police said Karina Orellana was impaired when she allegedly crashed her car into a fire hydrant and hit a Saugus restaurant. Adobe Stock

A Chelsea woman is charged with drunken driving after allegedly crashing her car through the front window of a Boston Market in Saugus on Saturday.

Massachusetts State Police and Saugus police and fire responded to the single-vehicle crash at 1:50 a.m. on Saturday, State Police spokesperson Dave Procopio told Boston.com. He said the driver, 34-year-old Karina Orellana, crashed into a fire hydrant before hitting the restaurant, located on Route 1 north.

It’s not the first time a car has crashed into that particular Boston Market; in 2010, a car was heavily damaged after hitting the front of the restaurant, according to an article in The Saugus Advertiser.

Into the fast lane at Boston Market. One person transported to the hospital after the car she was driving crashed into the bldg about 1:30am Saturday morning in Saugus. Non life threatening injuries. #boston pic.twitter.com/FlVFAVouqH — Stanley Forman (@sjforman138) October 1, 2022

Orellana was trapped inside the 2018 Honda Civic and was removed by firefighters and taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Procopio.

Troopers determined that Orellana was impaired at the time of the crash, and she faces charges of driving under the influence of liquor; negligent operation of a motor vehicle; driving an unregistered motor vehicle; and a marked lanes violation, state police said.

The scene was clear by 2:45 a.m., Procopio said.