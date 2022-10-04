Local Authorities: Man arrested in connection with reported package explosion at Northeastern A Texas man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident on Sept. 13. Police and emergency personnel respond to the scene of the reported package explosion on Sept. 13. The Associated Press

Authorities on Tuesday announced an arrest has been made in connection with the reported package explosion on the Northeastern University campus last month.

FBI Boston said a Texas man had been arrested and charged in connection with the Sept. 13 incident.

The Boston Globe reports the man is the Northeastern employee who said he was injured by the exploding package, 45-year-old Jason Duhaime. He has reportedly been arrested on federal charges of conveying false information and hoaxes related to an explosive device and making material false and fictitious statements in a matter within an executive branch of the U.S. government.

In recent weeks, sources had indicated that authorities were probing whether the reported explosion was staged.

The details of the arrest are expected to be revealed at a 11:30 a.m. press conference, which will be livestreamed on this page.

This breaking news story will be updated.