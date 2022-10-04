Authorities: Man arrested in connection with reported package explosion at Northeastern

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Authorities on Tuesday announced an arrest has been made in connection with the reported package explosion on the Northeastern University campus last month.
FBI Boston said a Texas man had been arrested and charged in connection with the Sept. 13 incident.
The Boston Globe reports the man is the Northeastern employee who said he was injured by the exploding package, 45-year-old Jason Duhaime. He has reportedly been arrested on federal charges of conveying false information and hoaxes related to an explosive device and making material false and fictitious statements in a matter within an executive branch of the U.S. government.
In recent weeks, sources had indicated that authorities were probing whether the reported explosion was staged.
The details of the arrest are expected to be revealed at a 11:30 a.m. press conference, which will be livestreamed on this page.
This breaking news story will be updated.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.