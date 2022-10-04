Not Ferris Bueller: Car drives through back wall of Cape garage

Newsletter Signup
In a scenario reminiscent of an iconic scene in the 1986 John Hughes movie “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” — although no doubt much scarier for the driver involved — a car crashed through the back wall of a garage on Cape Cod last week, according to the West Barnstable Fire Department.
A woman driving her Volkswagen Taos into her garage accidentally accelerated right through its back wall Friday afternoon, when officials were called to the scene.
Her injuries are non-life-threatening, though images show major damage to the garage and the car: the front of the vehicle went through the wall of the raised garage and hit the ground nose-down several yards below.
The garage had been fitted with a two-inch lip that would require drivers to accelerate when pulling in, local officials told Boston 25 News.
