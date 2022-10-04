Jeremiah Burke High School student shot Tuesday morning outside school

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
A teenage boy who was a student at Jeremiah Burke High School was shot Tuesday morning in Dorchester, said Boston Police.
At 9:34 a.m. they received a call to 60 Washington St., near Jeremiah Burke High School, where they found the victim and transported him to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
In a press conference, police said they located a firearm in the area and identified a suspect, who they believe is a student at the same high school.
Mary Skipper, Superintendent of Boston Public Schools, expressed her sadness at the incident.
“This is a school…and again we have violence with youth. Too many students, too many young people, too many guns on the streets,” Skipper said.
Watch here:
This remains an ongoing investigation.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.