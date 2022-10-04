Local Jeremiah Burke High School student shot Tuesday morning outside school The victim was found shot outside 60 Washington St.

A teenage boy who was a student at Jeremiah Burke High School was shot Tuesday morning in Dorchester, said Boston Police.

At 9:34 a.m. they received a call to 60 Washington St., near Jeremiah Burke High School, where they found the victim and transported him to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

BREAKING NEWS: @bostonpolice on scene after person shot outside Jeremiah Burke High School in Dorchester. Massive police presence, lots of streets shutdown in this area @boston25 pic.twitter.com/wWzDOTNCMi — Julianne Lima (@JulianneLimaTV) October 4, 2022

In a press conference, police said they located a firearm in the area and identified a suspect, who they believe is a student at the same high school.

Mary Skipper, Superintendent of Boston Public Schools, expressed her sadness at the incident.

“This is a school…and again we have violence with youth. Too many students, too many young people, too many guns on the streets,” Skipper said.

Advertisement:

Watch here:

This remains an ongoing investigation.