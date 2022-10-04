Local Steamship Authority proposes higher fares for Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket ferries On the Nantucket route, the cost of traditional ferry passenger tickets would be raised $1 for adults (from $19 to $20) and 50 cents for children and seniors (from $9.50 to $10). Crowds disembark a ferry from Woods Hole at Vineyard Haven on Martha’s Vineyard. Christiana Botic for The Boston Globe





Taking the ferry to Martha’s Vineyard or Nantucket will soon become more expensive, if new rate hikes proposed by the Steamship Authority are approved. The price increases would generate an estimated $7.8 million in additional revenue — approximately $4,400,000 of which would come from the Martha’s Vineyard route and $3.4 million from the Nantucket route, Steamship Authority officials said in a statement.

The new rates would go into effect on Jan. 3, 2023, according to the proposal posted on the agency’s website. On the Martha’s Vineyard route, adult passenger tickets would go up by 50 cents (from $9 to $9.50), and children and senior tickets would be raised by 25 cents (from $4.50 to $4.75). The cost of 10-ride commuter books would go up $4 for adults (raising the current rate of $82 to $86) and by $2.50 for seniors and children, and the 46-ride commuter book would go up by $9. The prices for one-way standard fare vehicles on the Martha’s Vineyard route would be increased by 5.1 to 8.7 percent.

Steamship authority officials have also proposed raising excursion fares by $1 and raising the cost of 10-ride automobile coupon books by $45 (from $910 to $955), as well as an 8 percent rate increase for all vehicles longer than 20 feet in length. The cost of year-round parking permits for Woods Hole lot and Palmer Avenue lot would go up by $50, seasonal permits would be raised by $25, and daily fee parking rates from May 15 to Oct. 31 would go up by $1, according to the proposal.

