Local Tuskegee Airman honored with Logan Airport mural Enoch O’Dell “Woody” Woodhouse II, a 95-year-old Roxbury native, was honored for his military service. The Massachusetts Port Authority honors Tuskegee Airman Lieutenant Colonel Enoch (Woody) Woodhouse II by unveiling murals by artist Victor Quinonez (Marka27), depicting his dedicated service to his country and recognizing the historical achievements of the Tuskegee Airmen at Boston Logan International Airport on Oct. 3, 2022. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

Two murals dedicated to one of the last surviving members of the Tuskegee Airmen were unveiled at Logan Airport.

Enoch O’Dell “Woody” Woodhouse II, a 95-year-old Roxbury native, was honored for his service at a ceremony revealing the murals Monday. Other guests included Major General Gary Keefe and Governor Charlie Baker.

Governor Charlie Baker (left) honors Tuskegee Airman Lieutenant Colonel Enoch (Woody) Woodhouse II. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

The Tuskegee Airmen, the first Black pilots in United States military service, are famed for helping the country win World War II in the air despite contending with racism at home. Woodhouse was a second lieutenant and paymaster for the squadron, which consisted of 992 pilots and more than 14,000 other personnel.

“Woody is someone who managed to climb above the rancor, and prejudice and indignity … because, honestly, he is much bigger than that,” Gov. Baker said at the event, according to The Boston Globe.

Woodhouse addresses the crowd at the ceremony Monday. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

Baker said the murals, painted by street artist Victor Quiñonez, honored both Woodhouse and the Tuskegee Airmen as a whole. At the ceremony, Woodhouse was also appointed to the state militia as a lieutenant colonel, colonel, and brigadier general, according to the Globe.

Woodhouse is a longtime Boston resident. He was born in Mission Hill, attended high school in the South End, and returned to the city after his military service to attend law school at Boston University. He then worked as a lawyer throughout Boston for more than 40 years.

Woodhouse was honored with several military promotions at Monday’s ceremony. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

Woodhouse spoke at the event about the challenges he faced as a Black aviator in the 1940s, and how he overcame them.

“Not everybody in the world loves you,” Woodhouse said. “No matter what people think of me or people like me, you know what? I just keep on stepping.”

The new murals are located at the Arrivals level of Terminal C, outside the USO facility.