Boxxy the North Shore bear may be gone, but a new bear has turned up on camera in Mansfield

Just days after a well-known North Shore bear was shot and killed for eating a Middleton resident’s livestock, another bear was spotted on camera, just wandering through a neighborhood in Mansfield early Tuesday morning.

“One of our Central Street residents awoke to an interesting motion alert on his home camera system: a wayward black bear cub wandered by his stoop at around 2:30 a.m. this morning!” Mansfield Police Department wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday.

“The video of this cub on Central Street (on the Foxborough side of Chauncy St.) comes on the heels of a recent Foxborough sighting,” the department added.

In Foxborough, a resident’s doorbell camera captured a black bear sighting outside a South Street house near Route 106 on Sunday morning around 5:30 a.m., the town’s Animal Control Officer Kaycee Bailey told The Sun Chronicle.

Bailey confirmed to the newspaper that there had been another bear sighting in Norfolk, close to the Wrentham border, within a few hours of the Foxborough spotting, but could not say for sure whether it was the same bear.

These sightings follow a busy summer, in which black bears have been spotted all over eastern Massachusetts. The North Shore bear that was killed last week had become a bit of a celebrity prior to his demise, with Boxford residents naming him “Boxxy” as they tracked his movements and shared photos and videos of him to social media.

Though bear sightings may be a hit on social media, they also serve as an important reminder for the public to be safe and let animals be.

“If you see a black bear, do not attempt to get closer to it or interact with it,” Mansfield Police Department noted in its Facebook post. “Most black bears are wary of humans, but if you find yourself outside when one approaches, clap your hands and talk loudly while slowly moving away.”

“To discourage the bear from making a habitat of your backyard, put away pet food and bird feeders and ensure trash cans are secure,” the department added.

Members of the public can also report any sightings to the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife by calling 508-389-6300. MassWildlife is open weekdays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mass Environmental Police can be reached 24/7 at 800-632-8075. In the case of emergency, residents should always dial 911.

To learn more about black bears in Massachusetts, visit mass.gov/service-details/learn-about-black-bears.

Watch the video of the Mansfield bear sighting below: