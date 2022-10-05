Local Lab space and affordable housing set to move forward at long-stalled Roxbury site Developers would combine life science project with affordable and market rate housing at 8 acre “P3″ parcel on Tremont Street that has sat empty for decades. A team led by The HYM Investment Group is proposing several life science and housing buildings on "Parcel 3" along Tremont Street in Roxbury. Dream Collaborative





New plans for a long-empty parcel on Tremont Street in Roxbury moved a step closer to fruition Monday, with a neighborhood committee voting to recommend a residential, life-science, and retail campus proposed by developer The HYM Investment Group and community group My City At Peace.

The city-owned lot, known as Parcel P3, stands on 7.7 acres across from the Boston Police Department headquarters and next to Madison Park Technical Vocational High School. It’s been vacant for decades, and plans to put a large retail and residential complex there fell through in 2019. The city launched a new search for development proposals last year, and two teams submitted proposals in March. HYM and My City at Peace proposed five new buildings with a combined 466 housing units and 700,000 square feet of life-science lab space, along with a new headquarters for life-science nonprofit Lab Central Ignite and a museum, gallery, and policy center for King Boston, a program of the Boston Foundation honoring the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King. All told, the cost of the 1.2 million-square-foot project could top $1.5 billion.

“The community has been waiting for something beneficial to happen on this parcel for 40 or 50 years,” said Tom O’Brien, managing director of HYM. “We feel now the responsibility to be able to work and deliver on this for the community.”

