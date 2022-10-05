Local Medical emergency sends pickup truck driver into MBTA bus; 10 people brought to hospital The crash occurred near Franklin Park in Roxbury.

A truck collided with an MBTA bus Wednesday morning, sending a total of 10 people to local hospitals.

The incident occurred shortly before 10 a.m. at the intersection of Columbus Avenue and Dixwell Street, near Franklin Park in Roxbury, MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo said.

The driver of a pickup truck “was said to be experiencing some type of medical emergency” at the time, according to Pesaturo. The left, forward side of his truck collided with the right, front side of the bus. Both vehicles experienced “moderate” damage.

The truck driver was transported conscious and alert to a hospital by Boston EMS. The bus driver was brought to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center for head, neck, and back pain. The bus driver was also conscious and alert, Pesaturo said.

Eight passengers from the bus were all transported to a local hospital. They were experiencing neck and back pain, but were also conscious and alert.

Transit police are continuing to investigate the incident.