Pedestrian hit by car in West Roxbury suffers critical injuries

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
A pedestrian was hospitalized with critical injuries Tuesday night after he was hit by a car in West Roxbury, officials said.
Boston police received a report around 9 p.m. of a “possible elderly male struck by a motor vehicle,” a department spokesperson confirmed by email.
The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene, according to police.
Boston EMS transported the victim to an area hospital with “life-threatening injuries.”
Police did not have further information about the investigation or the status of the victim as of Wednesday at noon.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.