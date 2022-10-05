Local Pedestrian hit by car in West Roxbury suffers critical injuries The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

A pedestrian was hospitalized with critical injuries Tuesday night after he was hit by a car in West Roxbury, officials said.

Boston police received a report around 9 p.m. of a “possible elderly male struck by a motor vehicle,” a department spokesperson confirmed by email.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene, according to police.

Boston EMS transported the victim to an area hospital with “life-threatening injuries.”

Police did not have further information about the investigation or the status of the victim as of Wednesday at noon.