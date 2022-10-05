Local Video: Tiny calf stranded on I-95 in Georgetown The calf escaped from a transport trailer.

In a potentially dangerous incident Tuesday, a tiny calf became stranded in the middle of I-95 in Georgetown and was caught on video.

Boston 25 News reported that the calf got onto the highway after it escaped from a transport trailer.

In a video posted to Twitter, the calf can be seen standing awkwardly in the middle of the highway as cars pass. Its owners can then be seen trying to escort it off the road to safety.

A wild scene on I-95 in Georgetown,

A little cow falls from a trailer and is saved by other concerned drivers!

Open link for full videos and the story,https://t.co/OPXO6jetDE pic.twitter.com/ZQE8og1KE3 — Peter Wilson (@PetesWire) October 5, 2022

Massachusetts State Police confirmed to Boston.com that a calf was reported to be in the roadway on I-95 southbound south of Exit 78B in Georgetown around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday.

“Troopers arrived on scene to find the animal’s owner already on scene with a trailer. He took possession of the animal and the scene was cleared at 11 a.m.,” State Police wrote over email.

Boston 25 News reported that the calf was not harmed during the incident.