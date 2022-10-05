Local Window washer dies after fall inside J.F.K. Library Authorities said the incident appears to be a tragic accident but they are investigating. Blake Nissen for The Boston Globe, File

A man working as a window washer inside the J.F.K. Library died Wednesday morning after falling and suffering what authorities described as a “traumatic injury.”

Boston police said officers responded around 10:32 a.m. to 220 Morrissey Boulevard for the report of the incident. At the scene, they found the man, who was later declared deceased at the scene.

Authorities estimated that the man was about three quarters of the way up inside the building, between five and seven stories, when he fell.

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said the tragedy appears to be an accident, but that his office, along with Boston police and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, are investigating the circumstances that resulted in the man’s death.