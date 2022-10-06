Local Emaciated dog found in Malden regaining strength, making strides in recovery "Over the past two months, Bailey has also come out of his shell in his foster home, loves being around people, and has gained a tremendous amount of confidence." Bailey the Chihuahua. Animal Rescue League of Boston

A tiny Chihuahua that was found sick and emaciated, abandoned along the East Coast Greenway bike trail in Malden in July, is making strides in his recovery.

On July 25, a good Samaritan spotted the approximately 1-year-old Chihuahua “huddling in some bushes” in the area of Dell and Branch streets, according to a release from the Animal Rescue League of Boston and Malden police at the time.

The dog was soon named “Bailey” after Malden Police Lt. Tricia Bailey, who was on-duty when the small dog arrived at the police station and took an immediate interest in him, ARL said.

Advertisement:

From the Malden Police Department, Bailey was taken to an animal hospital in Charlestown to receive treatment before finally being transferred to the ARL.

Filthy and covered in scabs, the young dog suffered severe fur loss. Also emaciated and weighing just 2.7 pounds, Bailey scored a 2 out of 9 on the body condition score index, officials said.

The dog tested positive for giardia, a parasitic illness that could indicate that he was previously living in unsanitary conditions, and is receiving treatment.

Since arriving at the ARL over the summer, Bailey has received treatment for his skin issues and began gaining weight slowly and safely through a refeeding program, the organization noted.

The young dog, who has been thriving in foster care amid his recovery, was reunited this week with the Malden police officers who helped him after his arrival at the station in July.

“Although still on the mend, Bailey has gained more than a pound, his skin is healing, and his fur is starting to regrow,” ARL said. “Over the past two months, Bailey has also come out of his shell in his foster home, loves being around people, and has gained a tremendous amount of confidence.”

The investigation into who abandoned this dog is still ongoing by ARL’s Law Enforcement Department and Malden police. No arrests have been reported.

Advertisement:

Anyone with information pertaining to the case is urged to contact ARL at 617-426-9170 x110, or email [email protected]. Information can also be submitted to Malden Police at 781-397-7171.

ARL added that though officials are hopeful about Bailey’s recovery and future, they do not yet have a timeline for when he will be available for adoption.

See below for photos and videos from Bailey’s meet-up with Malden police officers this week:

Bailey, Then and Now!

The chihuahua was found abandoned in Malden in July, in terrible condition. Weighing about 2 lbs. NOW: he’s nearly doubled in weight, fur growing, and thriving with a foster family. @MaldenPolice @ARLBostonRescue #Wcvb pic.twitter.com/1OGV6Egr0P — Sera Congi (@seracongi) October 5, 2022

Bailey!!! The Chihuahua found abandoned and emaciated in Malden a few months ago is visiting with some of the officers and animal rescuers who saved him. Police are renewing the call for info. This dog’s recovery is incredible. @wbznewsradio pic.twitter.com/3H8k0lKIXZ — Madison Rogers (@madisonwbz) October 5, 2022