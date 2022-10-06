Local Waltham police officers hospitalized after crashing into each other on motorcycles The crash happened while they were escorting a funeral procession.

Two Waltham police officers ended up in the hospital Thursday after they crashed their motorcycles into each other while escorting a funeral procession.

Waltham police said in a news release that the crash happened around 10:40 a.m. at the intersection of Main Street and Sheridan Road.

Both officers involved in the crash were taken to a nearby hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, police said. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Two Waltham Police motorcycle officers collided while conducting a funeral escort at Main St / Sheridan Rd Thurs 10:30am. Both suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, per WPD. Under investigation. 📸 Peter Lobo pic.twitter.com/zwdGX3YXON — Waltham Newswatch (@Newswatch8) October 6, 2022

It is unclear what caused the crash. Waltham police said their investigation into the crash is ongoing.

As a result of the crash, Waltham police blocked off Main Street from Hill Road to Market Place Drive.