Waltham police officers hospitalized after crashing into each other on motorcycles

Two Waltham police officers ended up in the hospital Thursday after they crashed their motorcycles into each other while escorting a funeral procession.
Waltham police said in a news release that the crash happened around 10:40 a.m. at the intersection of Main Street and Sheridan Road.
Both officers involved in the crash were taken to a nearby hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, police said. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
It is unclear what caused the crash. Waltham police said their investigation into the crash is ongoing.
As a result of the crash, Waltham police blocked off Main Street from Hill Road to Market Place Drive.
