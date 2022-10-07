Local South Shore crash sends bicyclist through back seat window of SUV Police filed an “immediate threat” complaint against the 91-year-old driver with the Registry of Motor Vehicles. An Oct. 6 crash in Cohasset sent a cyclist through the backseat window of an SUV, Cohasset police said. Courtesy Photo / Cohasset Police Department via Facebook

A Cohasset cyclist was injured Thursday in a crash that “catapulted” him through the backseat window of an SUV, according to officials.

The 57-year-old man was biking on North Main Street in Cohasset on Thursday afternoon when a Ford Escape cut into his pathway to turn into a private driveway, Cohasset police wrote on Facebook.

“With no other option, the biker hit the rear door of the Escape and was catapulted through the closed rear-door window of the vehicle, into the backseat area,” police said.

Arriving officers found the cyclist on the ground with traumatic injuries, according to the post.

The cyclist was transported with South Shore Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and the driver — a 91-year-old Cohasset man — was issued a citation on scene. Police also filed an “immediate threat” complaint with the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles to revoke the driver’s license, pending a hearing.

