Mass. getting $145 million in federal funds to boost broadband access

A fact sheet on the program provided by the US Treasury Department said the plan for Massachusetts, approved Thursday, represents 83 percent of the state's total allocation under the rescue plan's capital projects program.





Massachusetts is receiving $145 million to bring broadband access to parts of the state that currently lack high-speed Internet connections, officials said Thursday.

“We can still see the holes [in access] out in the Berkshires, which is rural,” said US Senator Ed Markey, a Malden Democrat, during a remote briefing Thursday with congressional colleagues and federal treasury officials to announce the broadband outlay from the American Rescue Plan. People of color, immigrant communities, and small businesses in the state have also had difficulty accessing broadband, Markey said.

“Massachusetts is getting $145 million,” he said. “It’s going to help serve 16,000 locations in Massachusetts. It’s going to bring high-speed Internet to thousands of Massachusetts households, especially those who are in communities of color.” Expanding broadband access, Markey said, has long been a pressing need for the country.

