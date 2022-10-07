Local Two marches to descend on Boston Saturday The Women’s March and a human-chain demonstration will draw attention to reproductive rights and the plight of women in Iran.

Two separate protests will unfold in Boston on Saturday, both aimed at drawing attention to human rights issues, including women’s access to reproductive health care and a humanitarian crisis in Iran.

The first demonstration will happen at the Harvard Bridge at 11 a.m, while the second protest, a Women’s March, will happen at noon at the State House.

Harvard Bridge human chain to support Women in Iran

Several activists will form a human chain over Harvard Bridge in solidarity with women in Iran. The local protest echoes a massive human rights movement sparked in Iran after a 22-year-old woman, Mahsa Amini, was killed by Iran’s “morality police.”

An organizer told Boston.com, “The people of Iran and the world can no longer be silent. Their bravery and fight for freedom on the streets have been awarded a complete internet blackout. We are committed to advocating for the Iranian people’s human rights, but we cannot do so successfully without your help.”

Advertisement:

Saturday’s demonstration will happen at 11 a.m. on the Harvard Bridge. According to an organizer, the human chain is meant to “condemn the Ayatollah’s forces’ violence against protesters in Iran to raise awareness about the hardship of living under the regime’s restrictions.”

“Don’t let Mahsa Amini’s death be in vain. Don’t let them get away with secretly murdering us. Be our voice,” a spokesperson for the event said.

Boston Women’s March from State House

Several hundred people are expected to march from the Massachusetts State House Saturday in support of the national Women’s March happening in Washington D.C., which is scheduled to happen simultaneously.

In addition to more than 300 participants, organizers say there is a lineup of at least four speakers, with some candidates for election in November expected to give remarks.

The event is a sister march of the national Women’s March organization, which is hosting over 400 rallies across the country this weekend in all 50 states. According to organizers, the national Women’s March is a “diverse, women-led movement looking to create social change to promote feminist economies, reimagine democracy, and end white supremacy.”

Boston Women’s March co-organizer Samantha Jandl tells Boston.com that this march is particularly focused on activating support ahead of the November midterm elections and lifting up pro-choice women candidates on the ballot across the country.

Advertisement:

“We believe that women’s rights are human rights, and that none of us are free unless we are all free, and women’s liberation is a huge component of that,” says Jandl. “With 30 days until the November midterm elections, we are rallying for these rights and freedoms and encouraging women to support these candidates and fight for our empowerment together.”

Speeches will begin at noon Saturday across the street from the State House on Beacon Street. Speakers will include organizers, women with abortion care experience, and political candidates. After the speeches, demonstrators will march through Boston to Quincy Market.