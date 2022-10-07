Local West Roxbury elementary school locks doors after possible shots reported nearby There is no ongoing danger to the school community, Boston Public Schools confirmed. An elementary school in West Roxbury went into "safe mode" Thursday afternoon following reports of potential gunshots on a nearby street.

A West Roxbury elementary school went into “safe mode” Thursday afternoon following reports of potential gunshots on a nearby street.

The William Ohrenberger School locked its doors and had students shelter in place after Boston police received a report of two loud banging noises in the neighborhood, Boston Public Schools confirmed.

Police received the call at 1:38 p.m. and responded to 218 Georgetowne Drive in Hyde Park, a Boston Police Department spokesperson said. Officers did not find ballistic evidence upon investigating the scene and made no arrests.

Ohrenberger was in “safe mode” for about an hour, Boston Public Schools said. No students were involved in the incident, and there is no ongoing danger to the school, according to the district.

“Please know that we take student and staff safety and security very seriously,” Principal Terrance Johnson wrote in an email to families, a copy of which was published on Universal Hub.