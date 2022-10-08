Local Former juvenile parole officer sentenced to 11 years for child pornography Detectives uncovered more than 100 images of child sex abuse material on his phone, authorities said.





CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A former juvenile parole officer in New Hampshire has been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for possession of child pornography and trying to send an explicit image to a child.

Jason Ellis pleaded guilty in June. Prosecutors agreed in a plea agreement to drop a third charge of distributing child pornography.

Ellis was fired from his job as a juvenile parole officer earlier in the year after he was arrested.

An affidavit said Ellis sent online messages in 2020 and 2021 to undercover investigators posing as a 13-year-old girl and her father. Detectives uncovered more than 100 images of child sex abuse material on his phone, WMUR-TV reported.