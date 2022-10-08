Local Seven children hospitalized after chemical spill at Cape Cod YMCA





A chemical spill at the Cape Cod YMCA sent seven children to the hospital Friday afternoon after they were exposed to hazardous fumes, according to the West Barnstable Fire Department.

The fumes are believed to have come from a spill of muriatic acid, a chemical used in pool maintenance, said West Barnstable Fire Chief Joe Maruca.

Firefighters responded shortly after 2:30 p.m. to the facility on Iyannough Road. When they arrived, several children were outside the building experiencing “respiratory distress,” Maruca said.

The children, who Maruca said were all roughly between the ages of 5 and 10 years old, were transported by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital.

Advertisement:

Maruca declined to comment on their condition Friday evening.

Finish the story at BostonGlobe.com.