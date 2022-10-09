Local Body of missing hunter found near Cohasset pond The man was identified as Joseph Whooley, 56, of Quincy, in a statement posted on the Cohasset police Facebook page.





The body of a man who was reported missing after he failed to return home from a hunting trip to Cohasset was found near Lily Pond Sunday morning, police said.

The man was identified as Joseph Whooley, 56, of Quincy, in a statement posted on the Cohasset police Facebook page.

His body was found shortly before 11 a.m. near Lily Pond.

