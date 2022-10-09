Dozens gather on the Harvard bridge protesting the death of Mahsa Amini

Newsletter Signup
A group of protestors took to the Harvard Bridge Saturday to speak out against the death of Mahsa Amini.
“After a 22-year-old girl was forcefully and brutally taken away by the ‘morality’ police and later announced dead, the people of Iran and the world can no longer be silent,” an organizer wrote to Boston.com.
Amini’s death has caused protest and “civil unrest in the country has grown to a scale larger than what Iran has experienced in years,” according to reporting by TIME.
Now, this protest is being taken to Boston.
“Don’t let Mahsa Amini’s death be in vain. Don’t let them get away with secretly murdering us. Be our voice,” wrote the organizer.
One Twitter user posted a video of people standing on the bridge holding individual letters to spell “WOMAN LIFE FREEDOM”
