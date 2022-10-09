Local Fall River kitten is dubbed ‘Buzz Lightyear’ after getting a jar stuck on her head This kitty was headed “to infinity, and beyond,” but ended up in the care of animal rescuers. Buzz Lightyear before she was rescued. Courtesy)

A cat in a very unusual hat was recently rescued in Fall River after concerned bystanders noticed she was just a lost soul swimming in a fish bowl — on her head.

Or rather, a jar. The cat had a jar stuck on its head.

Rescuers lured the cat into a trap to remove the jar. (Courtesy)

According to a report by Boston 25, a Fall River resident noticed the six-month-old cat hanging around Danforth Street. The concerned citizen then notified animal rescue authorities, who intervened.

The report says that the Animal Rescue League (ARL) of Boston and Fall River Animal control were able to lure the kitten to a drop trap. Even though the cat couldn’t smell with the jar on her head, she followed her siblings to the trap out of curiosity.

The jar-headed cat earned a unique nickname—Buzz Lightyear—thanks to her unique situation.

WPRI posted video of the ginger cat during the rescue. The small cat is seen skulking around a parking area and then examining its surroundings from the inside of an animal rescue cage.

#WATCH: A 6-month-old kitten, now named Buzz Lightyear, was found with a glass bowl stuck on her head in Fall River.



Details: https://t.co/sZQuyrB862 pic.twitter.com/GR042kgJ2K — WPRI 12 (@wpri12) October 7, 2022

An animal rescuer is heard saying, “Oh honey, oh honey. Oh geez. That’s not great,” before the rescue.

Buzz Lightyear was brought to the ARL’s Dedham Animal Care and Adoption Center.

The ARL said they are focused on helping the cat get comfortable in her new setting.

“Although the kitten was a bit dirty from living on the streets, ARL’s shelter medicine determined she was in good health and proceeded to provide the kitten with vaccines and spay surgery,” the ARL said in a press release. “Buzz has settled into her new surroundings, however, because she is still learning to trust humans, she will need time for ARL staff and volunteers to help socialize the young cat, and she is not yet available for adoption.”

Buzz Lightyear is getting used to her new surroundings. – Courtesy

During the kitten’s rescue, ARL discovered an unknown cat colony in the area. Animal rescuers plan to trap those cats to provide medical treatment, spay and neuter surgery, and assess behavior to possibly place other cats from the colony into loving homes.