Local Two ride-share passengers killed in multi-car crash on I-93 in Boston





Two women were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 93 in Boston Saturday night after a tow-truck rear-ended their ride-share vehicle and another car crashed into the tow truck, state police said.

Urashi Madani, 25, of North Andover, and Delanie Fekert, 25, of Floral Park, New York, were passengers in the back seat of the 2007 Lexus SUV that was traveling north on the highway, near the Zakim Bridge, around 10 p.m., state police said in a statement.

The SUV slowed down for unknown reasons and the tow truck crashed into the vehicle just past exit 20, the statement said. A 2012 Honda Civic then struck the tow truck from behind, at an angle, state police said.

