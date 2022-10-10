Local Couple identified in apparent murder-suicide in Kingston A husband and wife were found dead at a home on Elm Street Sunday. The couple had a young daughter. An SUV from the Office of the State Medical Examiner left the home at 257 Elm St. in Kingston where a woman and a man were found dead Sunday. Nick Stoico / The Boston Globe

Officials have identified the man and woman who died in an apparent murder-suicide that occured in Kingston over the weekend.

Colin Canham, 45, and Sara Emerick, 45, both of Kingston, were found dead at a residence at 257 Elm St. Sunday from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Kingston Police Department and Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz. An initial investigation concluded that the deaths were the result of a domestic incident.

Police received a 911 call at about 11:15 a.m. Sunday from a family member who reportedly found Canham and Emerick dead, Cruz said. Canham was found outside the house with a gun, police said. Emerick was found inside. An ongoing investigation continues to point towards this being a murder-suicide.

Canham and Emerick were married, police said. They had a six-year-old daughter, who was not home at the time of the incident. She was not physically injured, and is currently with family.

“As you can imagine, this is earth shattering for family, friends and loved ones. We ask that you respect their privacy during this difficult time,” Kingston police said in a statement.

Police determined that the shootings were not random acts of violence, and that the public was not in any danger.

A police source confirmed to WCVB that officers had been called to the residence six times before. However, none of those incidents involved violence and police did not make any arrests.

“Sadly, not two weeks ago we posted about October being Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Sometimes, nobody sees these things coming. Others, there are warning signs,” Kingston police said in a statement.

Shelly Phillips, a neighbor, told NBC Boston that she met the family in January, and never suspected anything was wrong.

“He was so proud of his home and his family and it just seems so out of character,” she told NBC Boston. “If I had known being around the corner if I could’ve intervened in any way to help this family.”

Anyone in need of help can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by calling or texting 988.