Local Two arrested following fatal shooting outside Fall River restaurant Jose Roberto Zelaya, 45, was killed early Monday morning.

Police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Monday morning in Fall River.

The incident happened outside Riverside Sports Bar and Restaurant on Rodman Street, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s office. Police were called to the restaurant just after midnight Sunday to respond to a reported altercation and shooting.

First responders found 45-year-old Jose Roberto Zelaya on the ground outside suffering from gunshot wounds. Zelaya was rushed to Saint Anne’s Hospital. He was pronounced dead at 2:20 a.m., officials said.

Two people were arrested in connection with Zelaya’s death. Luis Colon, 42, of Fall River, was charged with Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon. Jose Pagan, 23, of Fall River was charged with Accessory After the Fact to an Assault and Battery by Discharge of a Firearm.

Colon and Pagan are scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Fall River District Court.

An investigation led by State Police detectives and members of the Fall River Police Department is ongoing.