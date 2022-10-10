Two arrested following fatal shooting outside Fall River restaurant

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Monday morning in Fall River.
The incident happened outside Riverside Sports Bar and Restaurant on Rodman Street, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s office. Police were called to the restaurant just after midnight Sunday to respond to a reported altercation and shooting.
First responders found 45-year-old Jose Roberto Zelaya on the ground outside suffering from gunshot wounds. Zelaya was rushed to Saint Anne’s Hospital. He was pronounced dead at 2:20 a.m., officials said.
Two people were arrested in connection with Zelaya’s death. Luis Colon, 42, of Fall River, was charged with Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon. Jose Pagan, 23, of Fall River was charged with Accessory After the Fact to an Assault and Battery by Discharge of a Firearm.
Colon and Pagan are scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Fall River District Court.
An investigation led by State Police detectives and members of the Fall River Police Department is ongoing.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.