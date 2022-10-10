Local Speeding driver killed after hitting cow in Vermont The car’s passenger told police that they were traveling at over 100 miles per hour.

A man died Sunday night after he crashed into a cow while speeding, according to Vermont State Police.

Jason St. Pierre, 48, was driving along Route 105 in Sheldon, Vermont, when he hit a cow that was standing in the roadway, police said. The car’s passenger, Cody Sheperd, 30, later told police that they were traveling at over 100 miles per hour.

A nurse on scene rushed to help St. Pierre and informed authorities that he died from injuries sustained in the crash. EMS crews tried to revive St. Pierre but were unsuccessful.

The cow was also killed in the crash. State police are currently looking for its owner. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is advised to call the Vermont State Police in Saint Albans at 802-524-5993.