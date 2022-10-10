Local 14-year-old boy dies in daytime Roxbury shooting “I don’t remember responding to this many daytime shootings.”

A 14-year boy died from injuries sustained in a shooting Monday in Roxbury, police said. Another juvenile was wounded in the shooting.

Boston Police were alerted to the shooting from a ShotSpotter report at 12:18 p.m., The Boston Globe reported. Officers responded to an apartment building located at 2990 Washington St., where they found one male victim with a gunshot wound inside. The 14-year-old victim was brought to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he died, according to police.

Police found a second male victim with gunshot wounds on nearby Cobden Street. They were also brought to a local hospital, but did not have life-threatening injuries, according to the Globe.

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said at a press conference that officials are concerned about an increase in daytime shootings.

“I don’t remember responding to this many daytime shootings,” he said, according to the Globe. “There seem to be more and more of them, and we are concerned with what appears to be an increase in reckless conduct with firearms during the day, when people are out in the community.”

No one has been arrested in connection with this incident, and an investigation remains ongoing.