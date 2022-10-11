Local Boston’s official pumpkins have arrived. And they’re big ones. The pumpkins weigh in at 1,773 pounds, 1,269 pounds, and 773 pounds. The three pumpkins set up inside the Boston Public Market. Madeleine Aitken / Boston.com

Charlie Brown’s Great Pumpkin? Try giant pumpkin. Three of them, to be exact.

The eighth annual “Official Pumpkin of Boston” — which, this year, is actually a trio of pumpkins — arrived at the Boston Public Market Tuesday.

Two of the three pumpkins come from Art Kazenski of Erving, Mass.: the largest pumpkin is 1,773 pounds and the midsize pumpkin is 1,269 pounds. The smallest, at 773 pounds, is from Lou Chadwick of Swanzey, N.H. The pumpkins are donated by Boston Public Market vendor Red Apple Farm of Phillipston, Mass.

Typically, there are only two pumpkins, a “PumpKing” and “PumpQueen,” but this year, three made the cut. The midsize pumpkin is actually technically a squash, and is now the state record holder for the heaviest squash ever.

John Rose of Red Apple Farm assisted with the moving of the pumpkins.

“We loaded them onto pallets and then into the bed of a truck and drove the hour and a half here,” he explained.

Once the truck arrived in Boston, the crew used a forklift to move them one by one. All three were deposited on the sidewalk outside before being moved into an inside corner of the Boston Public Market.

“Is that real?” one woman wondered aloud as she walked by.

A small crowd gathered, with many taking photos of the pumpkins and marveling at their size.

“I wonder how big the seeds are in those things,” one man said.

“That’d make a lot of pumpkin pie!” said another.

The delivery of the pumpkins to the Boston Public Market heralds the arrival of its fifth annual Harvest Party, the proceeds of which go to the Market’s Community Engagement Fund.

Boston Public Market is an indoor marketplace where everything sold is produced or originated in New England. It is also a nonprofit organization, whose mission is to cultivate a diverse community around food. It aims to support and share the work of a diverse collection of entrepreneurs by subsidizing rent in vendor stalls, developing educational experiences, and enhancing community partnerships with like minded partners in the region.

The Harvest Festival is on its fifth year, its first since the beginning of the pandemic. The Boston Public Market opened in 2015, and in 2016 the idea to host the Harvest Party was born to support their endeavors, said Boston Public Market CEO Cheryl Cronin.

“Our first event in 2016 was wonderful, as it helped us to build both community and fundraising,” said Cronin.

After skipping the Harvest Party in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19, Cronin said they are excited to bring the event back. This year, attendees can choose from three levels of tickets, all with different price points and inclusions.

“Beyond building our Community Engagement Fund, this year’s Harvest Festival is to celebrate, frankly, survival. It was a tough year for the Boston Public Market and for our small business vendors,” she said.

The pumpkins will remain in the Boston Public Market until they rot, according to Rose, which he said will likely be some time in November.

“Once they’re rotten they’ll get smashed so the seeds can be pulled out and replanted,” he said. “That’s the best chance of getting another big pumpkin next year.”

See the process of getting the Boston pumpkins set up:

Movers look on as the forklift driver takes one of the pumpkins off the truck and onto his forklift. Madeleine Aitken / Boston.com

Passerby look on and snap photos as the forklift crosses the street with a pumpkin in tow. Madeleine Aitken / Boston.com

The pumpkin being driven to the space outside the Boston Public Market. Madeleine Aitken / Boston.com

The two larger pumpkins sitting on their pallets outside the Boston Public Market. Madeleine Aitken / Boston.com

The largest pumpkin being driven into the Boston Public Market. Madeleine Aitken / Boston.com

The three pumpkins set up in the Boston Public Market. The largest pumpkin is in the middle, the midsized one on the right, and the smallest one on the left. Madeleine Aitken / Boston.com

Employees of Red Apple Farm and the Boston Public Market pose with the pumpkins.