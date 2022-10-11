Local 13-year-old critically injured in Hadley hit-and-run The driver’s whereabouts and identity are unknown.

A boy is in critical condition after a hit-and-run in Hadley on Tuesday.

The 13-year-old was hit at a Route 9 crosswalk near the Hampshire Juvenile Court building Tuesday morning, according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office. He was transported by ambulance to the Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, where he remains in critical condition. The driver did not stop, and their whereabouts and identity are unknown.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the vehicle, caught on camera as a white van believed to be a 2004 Ford Econoline model. The van has damage to its passenger side, authorities said, and may have been traveling eastbound from Amherst prior to the collision.

The vehicle involved in the hit-and-run is believed to be a 2004 Ford Econoline model. – Northwestern District Attorney’s Office

“Somebody out there undoubtedly knows something, and we ask them to do the right thing by coming forward,” Northwestern First Assistant District Attorney Steven Gagne said in a statement.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Hadley Police Department at 413-584-0883.