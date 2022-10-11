Local Bystanders provide medical aid to driver on Leverett Connector during morning commute There was no update on the individual’s condition.

Commuters jumped into action Tuesday morning when they saw a fellow driver suffering a medical incident on the Leverett Connector.

Around 6:45 a.m., drivers called 911 to report a driver was having an apparent medical incident, according to state police. The bystanders provided medical aid to the individual until state police and EMS arrived on the scene and the person was transported to a local hospital.

Video of the scene appeared to show many cars pulled over and drivers out of their vehicles, attempting to assist and direct traffic.

Chaotic crash SB on the Leverett Connector. Drivers out of their cars, frantically running around to help with a medical emergency. Traffic is getting around this now but VERY slowly @wbz pic.twitter.com/jzpBptxyWv — Breana Pitts (@BrePWBZ) October 11, 2022

We have several cars stopped and what looks to be a couple of drivers directing traffic on the Leverett Connector alongside Boston Sand and Gravel. Stay with us as we track this @boston25 pic.twitter.com/QhMGMDUL77 — Catherine Parrotta (@CatherineNews) October 11, 2022

Police did not provide an update on the individual’s condition.