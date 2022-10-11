Local

Bystanders provide medical aid to driver on Leverett Connector during morning commute

By Dialynn Dwyer

Commuters jumped into action Tuesday morning when they saw a fellow driver suffering a medical incident on the Leverett Connector. 

Around 6:45 a.m., drivers called 911 to report a driver was having an apparent medical incident, according to state police. The bystanders provided medical aid to the individual until state police and EMS arrived on the scene and the person was transported to a local hospital. 

Video of the scene appeared to show many cars pulled over and drivers out of their vehicles, attempting to assist and direct traffic.

Police did not provide an update on the individual’s condition. 