MBTA deploys shuttle buses due to broken rail on Red Line

Shuttle buses replaced service on a stretch of the Red Line Tuesday evening after a broken rail was reported near Ashmont station.
The rail issue was reported around 5 p.m., an MBTA spokesperson said. As a result, shuttle buses were deployed shortly after between Ashmont and Fields Corner stations.
Regular train service was restored on the Ashmont Branch around 8 p.m. and shuttle buses were “phased out”, the MBTA said.
This follows the Red Line closure Oct. 1 and 2, when shuttle buses replaced trains between JFK/UMass and Broadway stations. Shuttle buses will also replace Red Line service between Alewife and Harvard Oct. 15 and 16 for trackwork, the MBTA said.
