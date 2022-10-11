Local What we know about the 2 women killed in an Uber crash on I-93 in Boston The two women just graduated with physical therapy degrees from Quinnipiac University.

The two women killed in a car crash in Boston Saturday when a tow truck rear-ended their Uber were 2021 graduates of Quinnipiac University’s physical therapy program, the department wrote on Facebook Tuesday.

Urushi Madani, 25, of North Andover, and Delanie Fekert, 25, of Floral Park, New York, were pronounced dead on scene after the 10 p.m. crash near the Zakim Bridge.

Their driver survived with serious injuries. The tow truck driver, as well as the driver of a Honda Civic that crashed into the tow truck, were unharmed.

Tracy Wall, the program director of Quinnipiac’s Physical Therapy Department, told The Boston Globe Tuesday that Madani and Fekert were both dedicated students who worked in outpatient physical therapy. They had just earned their doctorates in physical therapy degrees from the Connecticut university, she said.

Advertisement:

“Their smiles were contagious and will continue to shine bright for all who knew them,” the department wrote on Facebook.

Ken Kosior, chair of Quinnipiac University’s department of physical therapy, told The Connecticut Post that during their program, Madani and Fekert were “inseparable.”

“They were always looking toward what was ahead and…always asking the right questions and being present. Both very intelligent and bright young women with a huge future ahead of them,” he told the newspaper.

Wall told the Globe that both women deeply valued “being able to help people improve their quality of life.”

She said the group of 66 students the pair had graduated with had already lost a classmate in a tragic accident last year.

Madani’s older brother, Shaunak Madani, told the Globe Tuesday that his sister was “fearless, spirited, extremely funny, and very compassionate.”

On Facebook, many friends of the two women mourned their loss.

Anthony Paul, a friend of Fekert’s, wrote a post in her honor, saying “Delanie you were one of the sweetest individuals I have ever met. I’m honored and truly thankful I had the opportunity of knowing you and getting to work alongside you.”

Our Lady of Victory Parish, a Catholic church in Floral Park to which Fekert and her family belonged, held a Monday night Rosary for the family.

Advertisement:

Donny Golden Irish Dance School wrote on Facebook Sunday that Fekert had been a student of the school and an accomplished Irish dancer.

“Delanie will always be remembered for her radiant smile, her kindness, positivity, laughter, grace, and elegance. Her beauty shone from the inside out,” the school wrote.

“In the Golden school, she was cherished like a sister by so many dancers, loved like a daughter by the moms, and admired by all in her extended dance family.”

Bridget Spillane, who knew Fekert through the school, also posted a tribute to her on Facebook on Monday.

“Delanie Fekert was a bright light in this world…and not only because of her megawatt smile. She was a sweet and kind soul who was dedicated wholly to everything and everyone,” she wrote.

“I will miss watching her dance in our shows…she was so beautiful to watch – and she was a dancer I could always rely on.”

Jillian Milch, a friend of Madani’s who said she met her when they were paired as roommates at Quinnipiac, wrote a heartfelt tribute to her on Facebook Monday.

“We used to recite the Billy Madison script from opening to end credits, sing anything from High School Musical at the top of our lungs, we danced to elevator music, and we bickered like sisters do. The love you brought into my life is truly immeasurable,” she wrote.

Advertisement:

“Your bubbly, loving personality, humor, lack of common sense, and never know what was going to come out of your mouth next will be missed until the end of time. You kept us all on our toes, and contributed to so many belly laughs I am so grateful to be able to relive through photos and videos.”