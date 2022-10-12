Local 14-year-old boy fatally shot in Roxbury identified by police Rasante Osorio of Dorchester was confirmed to be the victim.

The Boston Police Department identified the 14-year-old boy killed in a Roxbury double shooting as Rasante Osorio of Dorchester.

Osorio was shot multiple times at 2990 Washington St. and was brought to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

A second unidentified individual was also shot, but did not have life-threatening injuries.

Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper confirmed to The Boston Globe that Osorio was a BPS student.

“Counselors and support staff are on the ground providing support to students and staff as we grieve as a community,” Skipper said in a statement to the Globe. “We must collectively come together as a community to end gun violence so that no parent, teacher, classmate, or anyone experiences the preventable loss of our youth.”

No arrests have been made, and the shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston Police at (617) 343-4470. Anonymous tips can be sent to the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).