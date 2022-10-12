Local Splattered watermelons clog roadway after Fall River truck crash The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

A tractor-trailer truck caused a bit of a sticky mess Tuesday night, temporarily shutting down parts of Route 79 in Fall River, according to Massachusetts State Police.

WPRI reported that a truck carrying a load of watermelons rolled over on the highway, causing the cargo to tumble out and splatter across the pavement.

State Police arrived at the scene at 7:20 p.m., Trooper Brandon Doherty, a spokesperson for the agency, confirmed by email. He said that the rollover took place on the southbound side of Route 79 just before North Main Street in Fall River, but contents from the truck spilled over onto the northbound side.

The driver of the truck was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with minor injuries, Doherty said.

Both sides of the highway were shut down for some time, the trooper noted. The right lanes on the northbound and southbound sides were opened at 8 p.m., but there were intermittent lane closures between 8:40 p.m. and 1:15 a.m. amid the cleanup.

By 1:15 a.m., the scene was cleared and all lanes were reopened, according to Doherty.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

See below for photos and video of the scene captured by WPRI: